College Football Fan Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Neighbor’s Home Following Argument Over Game: Cops

Crime
Football Fan
Florence Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:46 AM PDT, October 19, 2022

No one inside was injured in the shooting, according to WAFF.

A college football fan has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over an Alabama Crimson Tide game during the weekend, which cops say led to the perp shooting at his neighbor’s home, WSFA reported.

Cops say Ricky Franks Jr. got into an argument with his Florence, Alabama, neighbor after the Crimson Tide lost 52-49 to Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend, making it the Alabama team’s first loss of the college football season, WSFA reported.

After the reported argument Saturday, Franks allegedly left his neighbor’s home and then fired a shotgun at it, cops said, according to WAFF.

The house was reportedly hit but no one inside was injured in the shooting, according to WAFF.

The Florence Police Department responded to the incident and arrested Franks without incident, WSFA reported.

He was released on a $30,000 bond, according to WSFA.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Florence Police Department for comment and has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the courts about what charges Franks is facing and if he has entered a plea but has not heard back.

