College Football Fan Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Neighbor’s Home Following Argument Over Game: Cops
No one inside was injured in the shooting, according to WAFF.
A college football fan has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over an Alabama Crimson Tide game during the weekend, which cops say led to the perp shooting at his neighbor’s home, WSFA reported.
Cops say Ricky Franks Jr. got into an argument with his Florence, Alabama, neighbor after the Crimson Tide lost 52-49 to Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend, making it the Alabama team’s first loss of the college football season, WSFA reported.
After the reported argument Saturday, Franks allegedly left his neighbor’s home and then fired a shotgun at it, cops said, according to WAFF.
The house was reportedly hit but no one inside was injured in the shooting, according to WAFF.
The Florence Police Department responded to the incident and arrested Franks without incident, WSFA reported.
He was released on a $30,000 bond, according to WSFA.
Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Florence Police Department for comment and has not heard back.
Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the courts about what charges Franks is facing and if he has entered a plea but has not heard back.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime