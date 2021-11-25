College Student Earns Money for School by Showing Off Her Soccer Skills at Red Lights

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:15 AM PST, November 25, 2021

She started doing it about four years ago when she found herself at an intersection with a ball and wondered what would happen if she put on a performance.

A talented footballer is taking her act to the streets, and it’s helping her get through college. 

20-year-old Maria Jose can be spotted at intersections in Cali, Colombia, showing off her skills with a soccer ball. 

With a red light giving her a captive audience, she went to work. And for her efforts, she says the crowd gave her a thousand pesos. 

When she realized she could make enough money to cover her expenses for college, she returned again, and again, and again, and the money kept on coming. 

Jose says she hopes to one day become a professional soccer player. 

