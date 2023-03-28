One lucky person finally received photos from a camera lost over a decade ago.

Spencer Greiner was catching fish along the Animas River in Durango, Colorado, when he stumbled upon what he thought was trash.

Upon further inspection, he realized it was a long-lost camera. Greiner brought the camera home. To his amazement, the memory card inside the camera still worked.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Greiner tells Inside Edition.

The man was able to see pictures of someone’s bachelorette party, a wedding, and a fun day on the river.

He also found a video of the very moment the camera was lost. The video showed a woman jumping off a raft and the camera she was holding fell to the bottom of the riverbed.

Greiner went to Facebook to post the pictures and asked if anyone was able to recognize the people in them.

It took just one hour to track the owner down.

Coral Amayi reached out to Greiner to let him know it was her camera.

“I would have never in a million years thought I would ever see [the pictures] again,” Amayi says.

Amayi, who is now a teacher, can be seen in those pictures at 22 years old celebrating her best friend’s bachelorette party and wedding 13 years ago.

“Thank you so much,” Amayi tells Greiner. “I just really appreciate you. I’m still just blown away.”

