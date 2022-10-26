A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly left his wife with no heat, no food and no money to buy anything, officials said.

Robert Barnett, 58, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to the court docket.

Police initially started their investigation into Barnett on Sept. 29, when his wife told police she was physically removed from her home by Barnett, WFSB reported.

Barnett was arrested on Sept. 30 for disorderly conduct, and released on $2,500 bail according to the court docket.

Police received another complaint from Barnett's wife on Oct. 19, stating that Barnett had removed all the food and the thermostats from their home and took away her ability to retrieve money, leaving her with no way to keep herself warm or fed, reported NBC Connecticut.

According to the court docket, Barnett was again arrested and taken into custody last Friday and was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, which is a felony.

Barnett was released on a $25,000 professional surety bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 28, according to the court docket.

