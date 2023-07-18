A New York construction manager was charged with manslaughter after an incident at a construction site claimed the life of another man.

On Oct. 1, 2022, New York State Police responded to the report of an industrial accident at the R.J. Valente Gravel site in Grafton, according to police. Darren Miller, 35, was declared dead on the scene after a piece of industrial equipment fell on him, police said.

Anthony Valente, 44, was arraigned in court and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said, according to CBS 6.

Prosecutors allege in an indictment that on the day of the incident, Valente was operating a crane in an attempt to replace an engine when a cable broke off and sent a 285-pound piece of equipment plummeting toward Miller, who was helping replace the engine, according to CBS 6.

“The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the New York State Police, Brunswick Barracks, as well as the investigators and staff attorneys from the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration who have tirelessly and continuously investigated this incident in order to make an indictment possible,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf told News 10.

Officials allege that Valente was acting in a reckless manner while operating a crane, which led to Miller’s death, News 10 reported.

Valente was transported to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility after his arraignment and is now being held on a $100,000 partial secured bond, according to News 10.