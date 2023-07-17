A Georgia police officer recently pulled over "a souped-up Dodge Charger" going nearly 100 mph, only to discover the county sheriff's chief deputy behind the wheel, according to bodycam footage of the incident.

"Really?" says the officer as he approaches the vehicle driven by Henry County Chief Deputy Michael Yarbrough. A uniformed deputy is seen in the passenger seat.

After he returns to his cruiser, the Henry County Police Department officer is heard talking to an unnamed person on his phone.

“Guess who I just pulled over,” the officer says.

"Who?" the person replies.

“The chief deputy, driving a f*****g Dodge Charger. A souped-up Dodge Charger belonging to the sheriff’s office. I just clocked this son of a b***h at 96 in a 35,” the officer says.

“Should I write him?” he asks the person on the phone.

After being told it's his traffic stop and his decision, the officer replies, “Well, you know I don’t care for him. So, I’m going to write his a**.”

The officer issued Yarborough a speeding ticket for driving 96 mph in a 35-mph zone. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to CNN that Yarbrough was on duty at the time of the incident but was not driving with his lights or sirens on.

In a statement, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said, “Chief Deputy (Yarbrough) reported to me immediately after the traffic stop occurred that he was issued a citation for speeding.

"Any questions related to the citation itself should be directed to the Henry County Police Department. After reviewing the facts of the incident, I suspended the Chief Deputy for forty hours without pay for the severity of the traffic citation,” the sheriff said.

The bodycam video of the June traffic stop has now gone viral.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Yarbrough and the Hudson County Police Department.