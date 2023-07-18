Elderly Ice Cream Vendor Robbed at Gunpoint in California Caught on Camera

First Published: 11:36 AM PDT, July 18, 2023

Don Juan was selling ice cream on Monday when two men jumped out of a vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint.

A man in his 80s selling ice cream in Oakland to help support his family was seen on video being robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Don Juan, a “paletero," or ice cream man, was selling ice cream on Monday when two men jumped out of a vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint, NBC Bay Area reported

Footage of the robbery was caught on camera and shared to the Citizen app. The video shows the men hopping out of the vehicle and then emptying the street vendor's pockets 

Luckily, Don Juan was not harmed physically, KTVU reported.

Unfortunately, the thieves stole $120 from Don Juan, according to NBC Bay Area. He told the news outlet that this was the tenth time he has been robbed over the past eight years. 

The vendor told NBC Bay Area that he would love to just have a relaxing life but he needs to sell ice cream in order to send money to his son in Peru.

This was the third robbery he has experienced in the past week and he is now unable to pay his rent and other living expenses, according to a GoFundMe created on his behalf.

“As a defenseless man, he is left with no choice but to withstand this behavior from these criminals and keep it pushing day by day to make a living,” said the fundraising page. “Very sad to see people being robbed of their only dime and trying to make a living.”

Oakland Police are investigating the incident and the license plate number of the vehicle the two men were in was able to be seen in the video, KTVU reported. 

The community has come together to support Don Juan and has organized a buyout of his ice cream on Saturday, the GoFundMe said. 

“Thank you all for your kindness and your help. Let’s stand together as a community and help our street vendors,” the fundraiser said.

