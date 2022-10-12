Construction Worker Hears Strange Noise Coming From Behind Wall He Just Installed

Animals
Behind Wall
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:58 PM PDT, October 12, 2022

The sound appeared to be something fluttering behind the wall but he had no idea what it could be, so the only way to find out was to take down the wall he just installed.

A construction worker heard a strange noise behind a wall he just finished putting up and he was baffled by the whole situation.

The sound appeared to be something fluttering behind the wall but he had no idea what it could be, so the only way to find out was to take down the wall he just installed.

Much to his surprise, what did he find?

A pigeon stuck behind the sheetrock.

The construction worker took the pigeon out of the wall and set him free outside.

