Construction Worker Hears Strange Noise Coming From Behind Wall He Just Installed
The sound appeared to be something fluttering behind the wall but he had no idea what it could be, so the only way to find out was to take down the wall he just installed.
Much to his surprise, what did he find?
A pigeon stuck behind the sheetrock.
The construction worker took the pigeon out of the wall and set him free outside.
