The massive manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante entered its eighth day as frustrated Pennsylvania authorities released surveillance video showing the convict scaling a wall sideways in his brazen prison break.

Cavalcante is seen "crab walking" up two opposing walls with his hands braced on one wall and his feet on the opposite wall. He then shimmies out of sight.

"I don't think it's unheard of to hold yourself up like that, but the fact he held himself up and then crawled up the wall — you need to be significantly strong" to do that, strength-conditioning specialist Patrick Raquet told Inside Edition's Steve Fabian.

"I don't think the average person could do that," Raquet said.

Inside Edition's correspondent tried to do the crab walk, but he didn't move very far.

"I made it like six inches," Fabian said.

Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian man who stabbed to deah his ex-girlfriend, escaped from the Chester County Prison last Thursday.

Authorities said they have been hampered in their manhunt by extreme heat in the area and dense vegetation in which it is easy to hide and go undetected.

But, officials also noted that defects in prison security played a role.

"There was a vulnerability at the county prison. It was known by the inmates and he exploited that vulnerability very effectively, said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bevins, after the daring escape.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the prisoner's arrest.