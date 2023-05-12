Cops Who Mistook Goat Screaming ‘Help’ Say ‘You Can’t Help But Laugh’

The two Oklahoma cops who mistook the cries for help that actually came from a stressed goat tell Inside Edition that “you can’t help but laugh” at the mistake.

Bodycam video showed two officers, David Sneed and Neal Storey, of Enid Police Department running quite a bit in a field to reach a person they think they hear shouting “help.”

“I think that’s a person,” one confused officer said in the video.

It turns out, that call for “help” came from a goat.

“It’s a goat,” Sneed said.

“It’s a goat?” a confused Storey said before laughing. “Ah, it is!”

The Enid Police Department released the bodycam on Facebook where it has since gone viral.

“We think it is some kind of medical emergency. Someone is calling for help,” Sneed told Inside Edition.

“I kept hearing the help, help and initially I think someone is inside the barn hurt,” Storey told Inside Edition.

When they realized the mixup that the sound was coming from a barn animal and not a human, Sneed says, “you can’t help but laugh that a goat is calling for help.”

Apparently, the goat in Oklahoma was distressed over being locked out of his pen so that two other goats could mate and wasn’t a cry for stress but a scream of jealously.

In a statement, the police department said, “sometimes a call can really get your goat.”

