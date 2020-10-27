Could a Dodgers' World Series Victory Prompt Another LA COVID-19 Spike?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from a World Series victory, and while that’s great news for the city’s sports fans, it’s worrisome news for health officials. Experts said the current uptick in COVID-19 cases stems from fans celebrating the Lakers winning the NBA Finals earlier this month.

Following the Lakers victory against the Miami Heat, thousands of fans filled the streets around the Staples Center. Some wore masks, but many did not. Three weeks later, daily COVID-19 cases jumped 28%, from 940 per day to 1,200.

The county health department said it was “highly likely” that those celebrations contributed to the spike.

If the Dodgers win, it will be the team’s first world championship in 32 years.



RELATED STORIES



How to Have Fun on Halloween During a Pandemic

Could the COVID-19 Pandemic Correlate With a Milder Flu Season?

Outdoors Heaters Among Latest Items to Be in Short Supply Amid Pandemic