How to Have Fun on Halloween During a Pandemic

This Halloween, traditions like trick or treating are up for debate, and bobbing for apples is definitely out of the question. So how can you still have fun with your kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC recommends keeping kids in small groups if they are going to trick or treat and making sure they wear face masks, unless they’re under 2-years-old. Having kids participate in a scavenger hunt can keep them distanced while still having fun.
The Reese’s Company created a remote-control haunted door robot, which roams neighborhoods and dispenses peanut butter cups.
