Couple Puts Snacks From Canceled Wedding on Front Porch for Delivery Workers

After Brad Carter and his bride-to-be Brittney had to cancel their wedding due to COVID-19, they took all the snacks meant for guests’ goodie bags and put them on their front porch for the workers delivering their gift registry items. The Chicago couple’s gesture led to some heartwarming moments that were captured on their doorbell camera.

“We knew we were going to be getting a lot of packages from our wedding registry from the bridal shower and the wedding, and we just wanted to do something nice,” Brittney told Inside Edition.

They left the baskets of treats on their front porch with a sign: “We appreciate what you do this time of year. Please help yourself to some holiday cheer.”

“It's so sweet when people do stuff like this,” one worker said.

“That is so nice of you,” another said. “You’re awesome.”

The delivery workers gave thumbs up, took photos and some even took the time to write thank-you notes.

“It just meant a lot, even just the look on their face of either shock or just gratitude, you can tell by their smile,” Brittney said.

“Sometimes they don't have time for breaks or lunches or whatever, and they can just grab this snack. It’s just something they really appreciate,” Brad said.

The doorbell camera videos now have millions of views, but the couple says it's not about getting attention. They have since rescheduled their wedding for next December.

RELATED STORIES

23-Year-Old Amazon Delivery Driver Rescues Florida Man From House Fire

Woman Organizes Fundraiser for Stroke Victim Navy Vet Working as Delivery Driver to Repair His Roof

Touching Moment Amazon Delivery Driver Prays for Boy in High-Risk Category for COVID-19 Caught on Camera