Couple Speaks Out After Security Cam Shows Burglar Stare at Them While They Slept

Crime
Wyze
Wyze
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:05 PM PDT, April 30, 2022

Rachel and Kevin Sandoval say they had no idea their home had been burglarized until seeing the suspect in surveillance footage.

A California couple had no idea they'd been burglarized, until they saw the intruder on their home security camera footage. To make matters worse, the suspect was also seen standing in their bedroom watching them as they slept.

Rachel and Kevin Sandoval say the intruder got in through a window.

“It was unbelievable. It was like, is somebody really standing there looking at us?” Rachel Sandoval told Inside Edition.

Another camera captured the burglar leaving.

Incredibly, he returned. When he opened the front door, he leaned in and told a night nurse who was on the sofa that in the future, the family should keep the door locked. And with that, he left again.

The Sandovals, who live in San Bernardino, only found out what happened when they checked their surveillance video. The night nurse was there to help care for their disabled son.

“I was freaked out. I had goosebumps,” Rachel said.

She says the burglar took her wedding ring, a necklace given to her by her sister, some cash and her husband’s watch.

The Sandovals now have a dog named Roxy to watch over their home. They set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the dog's training.

Police were able to identify the suspect and make an arrest.

