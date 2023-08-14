The marketing executive whose airplane meltdown went viral embraced the term ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ and is trying to become an advocate for positive mental health.

Tiffany Gomas posted a video to social media apologizing for her behavior.

“First and foremost I want to take full accountability for my actions,” Gomas said. “I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those who had children on board.”

Gomas has reactivated her social media accounts, featuring photos from vacations and nights out with friends. She also created a new website.

New footage has been released from the day of her incident on the American Airlines flight.

“Stop the plane,” Gomas said while reportedly arguing with another passenger. “I need to get that [expletive] off this plane.”

She demanded the plane return to the gate and it did.

Gomas walked out of the plane but refused to leave the airport. Police were later called.

“We gotta escort you,” authorities said, “If you don’t leave, you’ll be under arrest for criminal trespass.”

Gomas can be heard on video demanding the plane not fly.

“Do not let that flight leave. I’m being dead serious. Do not let that flight leave,” Gomas said.

The marketing executive says that her behavior that day was a “bad moment.”

“We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see,” Gomas said in her apology video.

At the end of her apology video, Gomas hints to what she plans to do next.

“Join me in my journey of promoting positive mental health and standing up against bullying,” text in her video reads.

Gomas was not arrested or charges by police but was given a verbal criminal trespass notice by an airline manager.