The woman dubbed the “crazy plane lady” after a meltdown on a plane caught on camera has taken flight again, but this time she stayed on her best behavior and made it to her destination.

Tiffany Gomas, 39, earned herself the nickname after a video went viral of her outburst on a plane after she yelled at another passenger. Gomas was banned from American Airlines after the incident but not from other airlines. Inside Edition went with her as she arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the same airport where she had her meltdown, to hop on her first flight following her viral incident.

“I'm telling you right now, that m-fer back there is not real,” Gomas was recorded saying during her meltdown. “You can sit on this plane and you can ***** die with him or not. I'm not going to.”

Gomas says that she was not able to control her emotions during the incident.

The incident began after Gomas accused a passenger of stealing her AirPods, which were never found.

“That was the initial, I guess like, start of things,” Gomas says. “Still don’t know where they are.”

The plane returned to the gate due to the commotion and Gomas was escorted by police out of the airport. Despite police telling her they received reports of her pushing someone, she was never arrested or taken into custody because the person did not want to press charges.

“I really tried not to watch [the videos], because it was not good for my mental health at all. I had an altercation and it was a really really bad moment, not proud of it at all,” Gomas tells Inside Edition. “I feel horrible, horrible for everyone that was on that plane.”

Hoping to put the past behind her, Gomas boarded a plane from Dallas to New York and made it to her seat with no issues. She then spent her flight sending emails and sipping on a soda.

“I made it,” Gomas exclaimed after making it through the trip with no incidents.