Dad-to-Be Gets Flack for Running to Friends and Not Girlfriend After Learning Baby Is a Boy at Gender Reveal

A young dad-to-be was so excited to learn he was having a son, he apparently forgot to celebrate with his girlfriend, instead running straight to his friends in an embarrassing moment caught on camera.

At their recent baseball-themed gender reveal event. Hannah Calverley pitched a ball to Travis Gober, and when he hit it, it exploded into a cloud of blue power.

After seeing that they would be having a boy, Gober ran to his buddies, seemingly ignoring the pregnant mother-to-be.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral on TikTok and social media pounced.

“Should be a moment between the ma and dad first before ‘the boys,’” one commenter wrote.

“You deserved better than this,” another wrote, apparently addressing Calverley.

But Calverley said the father of her child should not be criticized for his reaction.

“Travis is a great guy,” his girlfriend Hannah Calverly told Inside Edition. “One 15-second video definitely does not show his character.”

Gober said his actions came out of a feeling of total shock.

“I was just really shocked it was a boy because I really thought it was going to be a girl,” he said. “I wish I could go back and change it, but we all know I love her.”

