A Kansas 18-year-old Dairy Queen employee was arrested after allegedly charging a customer’s card to OnlyFans.

Devin S. Brokmann was taken into custody on March 16, and faces charges of theft, criminal use of a financial card, computer unlawful acts, and false representation with damage, according to Fox affiliate KSNT.

The arrest followed a customer report from February. The woman visited the Topeka Dairy Queen with her children for lunch, and told the local outlet that she noticed the cashier took a long time to bring her card back.

According to KSNT, late that same night, she received notifications on her phone for $5.99, $10.99 and $35.99 charges to her bank — all connected to OnlyFans. She later learned someone tried to buy content on OnlyFans three additional times, but were declined.

The woman told the outlet that she both emailed OnlyFans and called their online payment portal about the charges. OnlyFans told her that Brokmann had been using her card through his OnlyFans account with a slightly altered name.

She called the Dairy Queen she had visited to confirm the employee’s name and then notified the Topeka Police Department, according to the outlet.

The site refunded her money, and has since shut down Brokmann’s account.

According to KSNT, the police department is following up leads to determine if there are additional victims or participants.

Related Stories