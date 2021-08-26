OnlyFans, the popular subscription-based social media platform, is pausing its plans to ban sexually explicit content from its service following an outcry from its creators, according to a published report.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the U.K.-based company announced in a tweet on Wednesday. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.”

The company’s initial plan to prohibit sexual content prompted many of its creators and users to protest. An OnlyFans spokesman said the decision to prohibit such material was due to requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, CBS News reported.

An email to the creators regarding the policy will be sent out soon, the news outlet said.

The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) trans justice campaign manager, who leads the group's efforts to decriminalize sex work, was in favor of the reversal and claimed that “online is much safer particularly for trans and gender-nonconforming folks," according to CBS News.

However, Haley McNamara, vice president of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) made a statement regarding the policy reversal.

“OnlyFans has chosen to continue its exploitation despite knowing that it will face increasing criminal scrutiny over reports of filmed child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and other non-consensually recorded sex acts being sold on its website," McNamara said.

The social media service became a popular site during the pandemic. Sex workers, musicians, chefs, and online influencers used it to charge fans for exclusive access to photos, videos, and other material, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Some celebrities have joined as creators, including Cardi B and Bella Thorne. However, according to CNBC, porn is still the most popular category on the site.

The service has attracted more than 130 million users and has handled more than $2 billion in sales last year and plans to double that amount this year, the news outlet reported.

