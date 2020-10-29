Dallas Halloween Display Is So Gory Some People Called the Cops On It

A gory Halloween display in Dallas features a prop head crushed by a large safe and a dummy on the roof with a machete through its head. The creator, Steve Novak, also used two gallons of fake blood in the display.

“It’s shocking at first and then people inevitably just start laughing,” Novak told Inside Edition. “It’s funny.”

But not everyone’s laughing over the gruesome decorations, with local police being called several times. “

"They were cool, they said that they liked it,” Novak said.

Another display outside Houston, featuring a skeleton strip club, is also raising some eyebrows. The homeowner, Angela Nava is defying an order from her Homeowners’ Association to take it down.

“We just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right,” Nava told Inside Edition.



