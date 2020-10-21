Reese’s Creates Candy Dispensing Robotic Door So Kids Can Enjoy a Socially Distant Halloween 

Kids will be able to enjoy a socially distant Halloween in a few weeks with some help from a candy-inspired robot. Reese’s candy company knew that Halloween wouldn’t exactly be the same this year due to the global pandemic, so the company created a contactless robot door that gives out candy.

The 9-foot high door automatically opens when someone knocks and the robot dispenses a king-sized Reese’s peanut butter cup.

The “social distancing” design was created by the folks at Hershey. The door that is powered by three motors can be operated with a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away. When a child (or an adult) stands before the door and says, “trick-or-treat,” a built-in Bluetooth speaker activates and directs a robotic shelf to slide out of the mail slot and give all the trick-or-treaters a king-sized Reese’s treat, reported The Today Show.

“This Halloween is unlike any other, so we’ve upped the ante on creativity as a result,” said Allen Dark, Reese’s senior brand manager.

“A robotic Reese’s dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!

To have the Reeses Robotic Door make a visit to your town, just tag @ReesesDoor with your explanation of why your town deserves the door and use the hashtag #ReesesDoor. The date they will announce the winner has not been determined but the door will arrive before Halloween, said a company spokesperson, and possible stops in runner-up towns in between.

