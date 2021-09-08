Bicyclists in Belgium have been spotted riding right through the middle of a lake — or so it seems.

And though this looks like it could be the work of Charleton Heston in “The Ten Commandments,” these waters weren’t parted by divine intervention or Hollywood magic.

This mysterious ravine is the remnant of a dike that once separated two ponds in the town of Genk. It opened to cyclists in 2016 and is a little over 650 feet long.

The path connects two sides of the De Wijers nature reserve. People say traversing along the path makes you feel like you’re biking underwater.

At its lowest point, cyclists are at eye level with the ducks skimming the water's surface, which is also a great location to splash your friends.

So if you can’t part the waters yourself, in Belgium, you can cycle through it.

