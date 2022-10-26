Darrell Brooks Convicted of Waukesha Parade Killings as Spectator Yells Out 'Burn in Hell'

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:25 PM PDT, October 26, 2022

The jury returned with their verdict after less than three hours of deliberations.

Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of killing six people after driving into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. 

As the judge read the verdict, a spectator was asked to leave the courtroom after calling out obscenities directed at Brooks. "Burn in hell, you piece of s***," the man said.

During the three-week trial, Brooks represented himself. His courtroom behavior was, at times, so disruptive, even the judge reached her breaking point.

Last week, Judge Jennifer Dorow stormed off the bench after she said Brooks was staring her down.

The jury returned with their verdict after less than three hours of deliberations.

Brooks remained calm with his head bowed as the verdict came down. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

