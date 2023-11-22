The decomposing bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were found by police Tuesday in Chicago's Logan Square enclave, authorities said.

Officers answering a neighbor's call for a welfare check made the grisly discovery in a bedroom of an apartment on Lyndale Street, police said. It was not immediately clear how the man and boy died because their bodies were in an "advanced state of decompostion," authorities said.

The bodies were identified as Samuel Cano, 6, and Josean D. Cano, 40, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Autopsies were scheduled for later Wednesday.

A neighbor who declined to be identified said had not seen Josean in about a month. After the man's relatives called him, the neighbor said he called police. Josean's family said they were concerned because they couldn't reach him. The neighbor also said Samuel had special needs, but didn't elaborate, WBBM-TV reported.

Resident Matthew Curtis said he and his girlfriend saw police outside the apartment Tuesday night, but didn't hear what happened until Wednesday.

"My stomach turned hearing about it. I just felt sick. It's just, you don't know what happened and it's just sad," Curtis told the station. "I mean, a kid. It's way too young, regardless of any of the circumstances."

Police said the case is a death investigation, pending autopsy reports.