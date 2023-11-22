Decomposing Bodies of 6-Year-Old Boy and 40-Year-Old Man Found in Chicago Home, Police Say

News
Decomposing Bodies Found in Chicago Apartment
The bodies were found in an apartment on this street in northwest Chicago.Google Street Maps
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:13 PM PST, November 22, 2023

Police responding to a call for a welfare check made a grisly discovery in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square.

The decomposing bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were found by police Tuesday in Chicago's Logan Square enclave, authorities said.

Officers answering a neighbor's call for a welfare check made the grisly discovery in a bedroom of an apartment on Lyndale Street, police said. It was not immediately clear how the man and boy died because their bodies were in an "advanced state of decompostion," authorities said.

The bodies were identified as Samuel Cano, 6, and Josean D. Cano, 40, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Autopsies were scheduled for later Wednesday.

A neighbor who declined to be identified said had not seen Josean in about a month. After the man's relatives called him, the neighbor said he called police. Josean's family said they were concerned because they couldn't reach him. The neighbor also said Samuel had special needs, but didn't elaborate, WBBM-TV reported.

Resident Matthew Curtis said he and his girlfriend saw police outside the apartment Tuesday night, but didn't hear what happened until Wednesday.

"My stomach turned hearing about it. I just felt sick. It's just, you don't know what happened and it's just sad," Curtis told the station. "I mean, a kid. It's way too young, regardless of any of the circumstances."

Police said the case is a death investigation, pending autopsy reports.

Related Stories

Decomposing Body of 12-Year-Old Boy Found in Milwaukee House: Cops
Body Found Decomposing Inside South Carolina Clothing Donation Bin
New Homebuyer Finds Previous Owner Dead in Basement
Daughter Charged After Mom's Decomposing Body Found in B&BNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
2

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser

Crime
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
3

Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects

Crime
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
4

Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger

News
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
5

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement

Entertainment
A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home
A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home
6

A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home

Offbeat
Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’
Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’
7

Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’

Human Interest
Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports
Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports
8

Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports

News
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
9

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview

News