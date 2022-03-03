Developer Mohamed Hadid's Illegally Built $100M Mega-Mansion to Be Torn Down After Lengthy Court Battle
Much of the construction on the mammoth structure was performed without permits, leading a judge to declare it a clear and present danger to the community. The real estate tycoon had planned to sell the giant property, but it was never finished.
After a decade-long legal battle, the $100 million mega-mansion illegally built by developer Mohamed Hadid, who is the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, has been ordered to be torn down.
Much of the construction on the mammoth glass structure in Bel Air, California, was performed without permits, leading a judge to declare it a clear and present danger to the community.
Angry neighbors had dubbed the property the Starship Enterprise for its futuristic, saucer-like shape and were terrified heavy rains could cause a landslide, sending it crashing down to the homes below.
The real estate tycoon had planned to sell the giant property, but it was never finished and sat empty for 10 years due to all the legal battles.
New developers bought the property for $5 million on the condition they tear it down before building a new single, and much more modest, family home.
Five years ago, Hadid pleaded no contest to criminal charges that he built a home much bigger than city code allowed. He told Inside Edition he was wrongly accused and the demolition saddens him.
