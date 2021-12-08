Women Robbed at Gunpoint During Office Holiday Party at LA Mansion

Two Los Angeles women say they experienced a scary ordeal at their office Christmas party. Sandi and Chaya were robbed at gunpoint during the party, which was held at a luxurious estate that overlooks the ocean in Pacific Palisades, California.

As 40 of their co-workers were gathered outside the home, the women went inside to get their belongings before leaving, only to be confronted by two masked men wielding guns.

The women feared for their lives as guests had no idea that the robbery was unfolding inside the house.

“You’re just trying to wrap your head around the fact that you’re sitting there with guns, people with guns,” one of the women said.

“I think that was the most eerie part is that you’re locked in a room with two armed men, and you can hear people so close laughing and having a good time,” the other woman said.

Surveillance video shows the masked men prowling outside before making their brazen invasion.

It’s just the latest in a crime wave plaguing affluent Los Angeles.

The wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant was shot dead in a home invasion at their $16 million Beverly Hills mansion. Suspected shooter Aariel Maynor was arrested after police say he shot himself in the foot.

“These are trying and difficult times,” retired LAPD sergeant Cheryl Dorsey told Inside Edition. “Criminals have seen that certain tactics are working, and so they’re using them over and over and over again. And so it’s important for everyone to be vigilant.”

