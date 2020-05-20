Did the Pandemic Cause a Bike Shortage?

States may be reopening, but that doesn't mean people are returning to their pre-pandemic habits. And one thing many are concerned about is the safety of public transportation. The idea of trying to social distance on a crowded train or bus just doesn't fly for some people, so they're resorting to bicycles to get around — if they can find one.

The United States now has a shortage of bicycles, without many stores completely sold out. It's not only a less crowded way to get around, but it's a good way to stay in shape with thousands of gyms closed.

At Brooklyn Bicycle, there's been a surge in sales. One customer bought one of the last bikes in stock as Inside Edition was there filming.

"I wouldn't even call it a shortage. There's no bikes in the United States right now," said owner Ryan Zagata. "We have actually less than nothing. We've probably pre-sold about 1,200 bikes."

