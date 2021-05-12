DMX’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. Takes After Her Dad With Her New Single
Rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away on April 9.
Eight-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. is taking after her famous father, DMX, and is forging her own path in the music industry. She has a new single, “TikTok Kid,” which expresses her love for the social media app.
This isn’t her first rodeo, though. Sonovah released her first music video, “I Hate Zoom,” in January, and her dad supported it.
Rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away on April 9. At his memorial service, Sonovah performed. She rapped a tribute to him written to the tune of his 1998 song, “Slippin.”
Sonovah will reportedly also appear on DMX’s posthumous album, “Exodus,” scheduled to drop on May 28.
Proof the apple does not fall far from the tree.
