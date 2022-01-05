Dog Loose on Interstate Leads Police to Her Injured Owner Lying Beside Mangled Car Wreck
The hero pup is being called a "real life Lassie" for the brave actions that led to the rescue of her owner.
Cops say Tinsley, a Shiloh Shepherd, desperately tried to get their attention when they responded to a call about a loose dog on a busy interstate near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.
“For those who remember ‘Lassie,’ it was that someone in distress and the dog goes and gets help and brings people to where that person in need is,” Lt. Daniel Baldassarre told Inside Edition.
Incredibly, Tinsley led cops to a smashed-in guard rail. Down below was her injured owner, Cam Landry, lying beside the mangled wreckage.
Landry had been ejected from his truck along with his passenger, and they were suffering from hypothermia.
It turns out, the loyal dog typically never leaves her owner's side, but in this case, she took off, knowing she needed to find help to save his life.
“She’s pretty remarkable. We have quite the impeccable bond,” Landry said.
Tinsley was thanked with lots of back scratches.
