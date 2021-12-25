Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
This dog defends his city against crime — and soccer nets against goals. Ozly is a 7-year-old Rottweiler and a dedicated police dog in Lima, Peru.
When he’s not patrolling the streets with his handler sniffing out illegal fireworks and pyrotechnics, he’s on the soccer field giving humans a run for their money.
Officers say they discovered Ozly’s talent for the sport a few months ago.
And while he can play positions all over the field, he shines as a goalkeeper.
But this hobby doesn’t interfere with the serious work he does protecting the public.
According to his handlers, he’s a very social and friendly dog, but he shows no mercy when people commit crimes or take shots at his goal.
