Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:31 AM PST, December 25, 2021

Ozly is a 7-year-old Rottweiler and a dedicated police dog in Lima, Peru. 

When he's not patrolling the streets with his handler sniffing out illegal fireworks and pyrotechnics, he's on the soccer field giving humans a run for their money. 

When he’s not patrolling the streets with his handler sniffing out illegal fireworks and pyrotechnics, he’s on the soccer field giving humans a run for their money. 

Officers say they discovered Ozly’s talent for the sport a few months ago.

And while he can play positions all over the field, he shines as a goalkeeper. 

But this hobby doesn’t interfere with the serious work he does protecting the public. 

According to his handlers, he’s a very social and friendly dog, but he shows no mercy when people commit crimes or take shots at his goal. 

