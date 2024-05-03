Donald Trump Criminal Hush Money Trial: Trump’s ‘Ultimate Insider’ Hope Hicks Testifies

By Inside Edition Staff
May 3, 2024

A woman who was one of Donald Trump’s closest confidants took to the stand Friday in the former president’s criminal hush money trial.

Hope Hicks started working for Trump in 2014 and later as his White House director of communications under his administration. She became known as Trump's “ultimate insider” as she knew about the former president’s day-to-day activities and conversations.

Court watchers say the moment Hicked walked up to testify in court was the most alert Trump has been since the trial began.

“Trump’s eyes are glued onto Hicks as she begins her testimony,” The New York Times reported.

Hicks testified that she was on the front lines when scandal threatened Trump’s campaign for president in 2016

She said she was “stunned” by the "Access Hollywood" tape and initially instructed her colleagues to “deny, deny, deny” the story.

Hicks stopped working for Trump after he lost the 2020 presidential election and she was replaced by Margo Martin, who was by the former president’s side Friday. Hicks testified she has not spoken to Trump since 2022.

Hicks has reportedly remained loyal to Trump. Her friends told The Washington Post, “She is frustrated and angry about being called to testify … She still has warm feelings towards the president and a lot of admiration for him.”

