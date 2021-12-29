A 27-year-old Florida man has been arrested in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four other children, all under the age of 11, officials said, according to a published news report.

The suspect, identified as Sean Charles Greer, was located by Broward Sheriff’s V.I.P.E.R. (the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives and arrested. He confessed to his involvement in the fatal crash, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrest report obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Greer faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury and probation violation. Greer was currently on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County, according to the BCO incident report.

On Wednesday during his court appearance, Greer was given a “no bond hold” because of two probation violations. He was led out of the courtroom by deputies after he acted out and knocked over a podium. Judge Joseph Murphy was waiting for Greer to return and someone in the courtroom told the judge, “he didn’t want to come back,” CBS Miami reported.

The two children that died were identified as 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones. The other children, 10-year-old Jonathan Carter, 2-year-old Audre Fleming, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, and 9-year-old Laziyah Stokes, were hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center, according to the incident report.

Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one was released, CBS Miami reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday at approximately 2:48 p.m. at Wilton Manors, located just outside Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff Office deputies, the Wilton Manors Police Department, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, and Fire Rescue responded to a hit-and-run crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Accord sedan, driven by a male subject, was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue (Powerline Road) approaching the 2500 block, police said. At the same time, a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway, police said.

At the same time, the Honda approached the bus from behind, police said. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus, police said. The Honda then veered right, drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave., hitting the six children, police said.

After the crash occurred deputies said the vehicle accelerated and fled the area. Once the vehicle was located, it had damage consistent with being involved in the crash, according to deputies, the report said.

Immediately after the crash, bystanders at the scene ran over to help until first responders arrived, police said.

Selvin Arjun, the driver of the bus, told 7News, "As soon as he gets in front of me, he just went straight for the kids. Even if you're not paying attention, and you run and you hit something, you should stop.”

"This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said at a news conference.

Gollan said grief counselors are being provided to the families impacted by the deadly incident, as well as for first responders who were on the scene.

Stanley Holcomb Sr., the great uncle of the 6-year-old girl who was killed, said all the children were relatives. Five of the children were from Miami and one was from Broward County.

He said the children had been visiting one of the children’s fathers, who lives in Wilton Manors, and were walking back home from a nearby park waiting to cross the street when the driver plowed into them, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

"The Wilton Manors Police Department and the City of Wilton Manors extend our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of our young victims," Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

A makeshift memorial was set up at the crash site filled with flowers and stuffed animals.

Related Stories