An elderly Delaware woman pinned underneath an SUV was saved by quick-thinking neighbors and police officers who rushed to help her.

The 70-year-old woman was trapped under the driver’s side tire of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

One of the woman’s legs was twisted in the wheel well, while the other was underneath the tire, according to New Castle Police body cam footage.

Before police arrived, a neighbor attempted to free her by using a car jack to lift the vehicle, but it was not high enough.

When police arrived, they and good Samaritans used all their might to lift the vehicle, which weighed at least 4,000 pounds, ultimately freeing the woman.

According to the authorities, the woman is in “serious, but stable condition.”

