Elderly Woman Pinned Under SUV Saved by Delaware Police and Neighbors
After rushing to her side, Delaware police officers and neighbors lifted a car off of a 70-year-old woman and saved her life.
An elderly Delaware woman pinned underneath an SUV was saved by quick-thinking neighbors and police officers who rushed to help her.
The 70-year-old woman was trapped under the driver’s side tire of a Hyundai Santa Fe.
One of the woman’s legs was twisted in the wheel well, while the other was underneath the tire, according to New Castle Police body cam footage.
Before police arrived, a neighbor attempted to free her by using a car jack to lift the vehicle, but it was not high enough.
When police arrived, they and good Samaritans used all their might to lift the vehicle, which weighed at least 4,000 pounds, ultimately freeing the woman.
According to the authorities, the woman is in “serious, but stable condition.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver TransplantHealth
Is This a Dog or a Coyote? Mystery Animal Found Outside Pennsylvania Woman's HomeAnimals
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New DocumentaryEntertainment
73-Year-Old Grandma From New York Used Wits and Quick Thinking to Help Police Arrest Alleged ScammerCrime
Second NYPD Officer Dies After Being Ambushed During Domestic Disturbance CallCrime