Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Defrauding Theranos Investors

Crime
Getty
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PST, November 18, 2022

Elizabeth Holmes in January was convicted of four out of 11 charges of federal fraud and conspiracy for deceiving investors about Theranos's technology and business dealings.

Elizabeth Holmes, the Silcon Valley darling-turned disgraced founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Friday for defrauding her company's investors. 

Holmes, 38, in January was convicted of four out of 11 charges of federal fraud and conspiracy for deceiving investors about

Theranos's technology and business dealings.

She raised $945 million for Theranos while claiming the company would be able to complete tests using just a few drops of blood, and in turn, ushering health care into a new era. Those claims were untrue.

Holmes was sentenced to 135 months in prison, which is slightly more than 11 years, by Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, The New York Times reported.

The federal sentencing guidelines for wire fraud of the size that Holmes was convicted of carrying out recommend 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked for 15 years and $804 million in restitution for 29 investors, writing in a memo to the judge, "She stands before the Court remorseless. She accepts no responsibility. Quite the opposite, she insists she is the victim. She is not." 

Holmes's lawyers asked for 18 months of house arrest.

Holmes is currently pregnant with her second child with her husband, the heir to the Evans Hotel Group's chain of hotels, William Evans. He wrote a letter to Judge Davila asking for her freedom.

"You hold the life of my partner in your hands ... Elizabeth (who I call Liz). So much of what has been written about Liz is untrue. She is my whole life, my mentor, my guide," he wrote. "She is honest, humble ... [and] terribly scared. Please let her be free."

Holmes must report to prison on April 27, 2023. She plans to appeal the verdict, according to the Times. 

Related Stories 

Journalist Whose Podcast Inspired New Elizabeth Holmes Hulu Series Is 'Blown Away' by Amanda Seyfried's Acting
Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts in Criminal Fraud Trial
Judge Denies Elizabeth Holmes' Attempt to Throw Away Theranos Charges 
Some Wondered Whether Elizabeth Holmes Would Bring Her Baby to Court for Sympathy

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports
5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports
1

5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire
Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire
3

Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire

Health
Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident
Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident
4

Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident

News
Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life
Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life
5

Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life

Investigative
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant
6

Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant

News