An entire police department just an hour south of Atlanta, GA, has been suspended and the police chief has been fired amid an investigation, the City of Warm Springs announced in a press release.

The incident, which occurred last week, was announced via a social media post where the mayor said that they have appointed an Interim Chief Aisha Al-Khalifa and the sacking of Chief of Police Emilio Quintana.

“The decision to terminate Chief Quintana and suspend the police force was made after careful consideration of recent events and emerging concerns regarding the conduct and operations within the department. The investigation aims to ensure the integrity and accountability of our law enforcement officers and to restore public trust in the Warm Springs Police Department,” the statement on Facebook said.

In the press release, mayor of Warm Springs, Robyn Pynenburgs said, "Our primary commitment is to the safety and well-being of our community. We take these matters very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to address any issues within our police department. We ask for the community’s patience and support as we work towards transparency and justice."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Pynenburgs for comment and has not heard back.

The department, which had 13 officers, is suspended while Al-Khalifa will be the sole person to oversee the Warm Springs Police Department's operations, 11 Alive reported.

The community will still be given essential police services with the help of other local police departments from neighboring counties, 11 Alive reported.

Warm Springs, which has a population of 450 residents, is located in Merriweather County.

The city said it would keep residents informed of significant updates on the investigation.

The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office said in a press release: "The Meriwether Sheriff's Office has previously provided backup to the city of Warm Springs along with every other city in Meriwether jurisdiction and will continue to regardless of whether there is a municipal officer on duty or not."

It is unknown about what led to the termination of the police chief and suspension of the police force.