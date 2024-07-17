Donald Trump's son Eric came to the defense of the female Secret Service agents seen protecting the former president during his assassination attempt.

The female agents have been under fire since videos of Saturday's events. TV personality Megyn Kelly caused an uproar with her criticism.

"It looked like a bunch of sorority sisters who were hung over. The one with the ponytail whipping around, she didn't know where she was going. The other one who couldn't holster her weapon," Kelly said. "Not one of these women inspires any confidence."

On social media there is speculation that the women were too short to shield 6-foot-3 Trump.

Inside Edition spoke to Eric Trump at the Republican National Convention Wednesday about the criticism towards the female agents.

"I don't like it at all. That female agent was on my detail when I had Secret Service for three years and she's one of the greatest people you'll ever meet," Eric Trump says. "The men and women on that stage, they did their job and they did their job remarkably well and they're incredible people."

Don Jr. also spoke with Inside Edition.

"I saw one of the ladies, she looked like a badass. She was great. She was in that scrum, a little short maybe, but the other was having a hard time holstering her weapon and stuff so I don't know. I mean, I think it's all about the individual in these moments," Don Jr. says.

Melanie Burkholder, a former Secret Service special agent, says the height of a special service agent should not matter.

"I think it's such an awful comparison to say women don't add value to the Secret Service, women shouldn't be in the Secret Service, they shouldn't be agents. Stature and height should not matter. The body was in front of the president, it was better than nothing," Burkholder says.