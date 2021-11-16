Everything to Know About This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is almost here.

Each year for the past 80 years, a tree from a different state around the country is brought to the center of Manhattan to stand in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

This year’s tree came from Elkton, Maryland. The 12-ton spruce is about 85 years old, and was near the Price family's house.

Erik Pauze, Head Gardener at Rockefeller Center, found the Norway Spruce after searching a nursery to buy plants in New Jersey back in March. This is the first time a tree has come from the state during the tradition.

This year’s tree will have 50,000 lights and a 900-pound star that has 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

“We just stood it up and it looks absolutely gorgeous," said Pauze.

The tree will be lit on Dec. 1 and will remain through the beginning of January.

Related Stories