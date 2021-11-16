Everything to Know About This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:10 AM PST, November 16, 2021

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree comes from Maryland this year, and is up.

The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is almost here. 

Each year for the past 80 years, a tree from a different state around the country is brought to the center of Manhattan to stand in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.  

This year’s tree came from Elkton, Maryland. The 12-ton spruce is about 85 years old, and was near the Price family's house. 

Erik Pauze, Head Gardener at Rockefeller Center, found the Norway Spruce after searching a nursery to buy plants in New Jersey back in March. This is the first time a tree has come from the state during the tradition. 

This year’s tree will have 50,000 lights and a 900-pound star that has 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

“We just stood it up and it looks absolutely gorgeous," said Pauze. 

The tree will be lit on Dec. 1 and will remain through the beginning of January.

