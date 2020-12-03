Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Draws Crowd Despite Being Closed to Public

Last night, the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit up in New York. But despite recommendations to watch from home, hundreds couldn't resist showing up to see the tree first hand.

City buses were used to try to block the view, which only got the crowd more worked up. For the first time in nearly 90 years, the public was not allowed to see the official lighting ceremony up close.

That didn't stop people hungry for some good holiday cheer during this miserable year from gathering to watch anyway. There was no social distancing in sight as people stood shoulder-to-shoulder.

The NYPD deployed everything in their crowd control arsenal, including barricades, buses and tarps to try to block the view. But nothing was going to stop the revelers — they found a way to get their photos.

Strict rules are supposed to be in place for anyone wishing to get close to the tree. You're supposed to make a reservation, stand in pods and leave after five minutes. But from what Inside Edition saw, most people are walking right up to the barriers and staying as long as they like.

