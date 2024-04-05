Authorities investigating the disappearance of two missing Kansas mothers say they have found evidence in their abandoned vehicle that points to foul play.

Veronica Butler was headed to pick up her two children at their grandmother’s house last week with her friend Jillian Kelley when they disappeared in a rural area of Oklahoma near the Kansas border.

Kelley, a preacher’s wife, had reportedly tagged along to support Butler, who had been in the midst of a custody dispute with her ex.

According to court documents, the father of Butler’s children had been in prison for possession of a firearm and was released 14 days ago.

“We’re coming up on six days. These are two women no one has heard from and it’s extremely sad,” Hunter McKee of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tells Inside Edition. “We can say that what our investigators had discovered in and around that vehicle led them to believe that there was foul play involved in this.”

McKee says the Bulter’s custody dispute is still being investigated.

The urgent search for clues presses on for the safe return of the two mothers.

Police have not yet named anyone as a suspect.