From the "oh-hell-no department" comes something that'll definitely wake you up.

A camper who heard scratching noises outside his tent stumbled outside barefoot to find a humungous and totally ugly crab armed with a steak knife.

Nonetheless, Michigan native Kyle King had the presence of mind to start filming with his cellphone.

“Hey bro, bro?” he says in the footage. “I need that knife.”

King posted the video to his TikTok account, where it of course went bughouse crazy, racking up more than 1.9 million views.

King, who now lives in Japan, said he was camping on an uninhabited island when sounds woke him at 2 a.m.

He titled the 17-second clip "Lucky to be alive" in his social media post. The knife, he commented, had ribeye residue on it, which may account for why the massive robber crab wanted it so badly.

King was able to safely extricate the serrated knife from the marauding crustacean.

Viewers of the video left understandably terrified and humorous reactions.

"That dude woke up and chose violence this evening," responded one.

"Reason #887 to never go camping," wrote another.

