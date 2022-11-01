On Monday, Inside Edition brought you part one of our exclusive interview with the former nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. The following article is based on the second part of the interview, which can be viewed in the player above.

The former nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde is explaining why she’s speaking out after her bombshell claims about the ex-celebrity couple made headlines last month.

“As a mother, I saw [Wilde] as abandoning her children. She wouldn't show up for FaceTimes. She'd say, ‘Oh, I don't have service.’ Then you see her on the tabloids, on the magazines, where she's with Harry,” said the nanny, who Inside Edition agreed not to show on camera.

The nanny says she worked for the couple for nearly three happy years before Wilde’s alleged affair with the British pop star tore the family apart. She claims that Sudeikis became increasingly erratic after Wilde left him for the singer.

“He was there, pulling out his hair, crying and cursing and a mess. I got afraid because he yelled at me,” the nanny said.

Despite her concerns, the nanny moved to London with Sudeikis and the kids as he filmed the second season of his TV series “Ted Lasso.”

“It started to feel uncomfortable,” the nanny said. She says Sudeikis wanted her to take part in family therapy sessions, along with Wilde, who was on Zoom back in the U.S.

“I told her how she abandoned her children, [and told her,] ‘You’ve been nothing but selfish,’” the nanny said.

She says her relationship with Sudeikis became troubled.

“I was afraid of him. Every time he’s yelled at me and made me cry,” the nanny said.

Finally, the nanny says she decided to give six months notice. When Sudeikis found out, she says he flew into a rage.

“He was sitting there with a drink, and he said, ‘You’re going to get your s*** and you’re going to get out.’ He was mad. His face was red. I said, ‘Jason, you’ve been drinking, and I’m scared of you. Where am I going? I don’t understand,’” the nanny said.

She then says she sent this text to Wilde: “Olivia !!! 911!!!!!!!!!!!! Jason is throwing me out! He’s angry and drinking!”

“Jason started chasing me up the stairs. I went into my bathroom and locked the door to my room, because I was terrified,” the nanny tells Inside Edition.

In the middle of the night, she packed and moved into a London hotel with her dog Cooper.

The battling exes issued this statement firing back at their former nanny: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

When asked to respond to the statement, the nanny said, “They are just trying to throw mud back at me or make me look bad.”

She says she doesn’t believe that she betrayed their trust, but rather that they betrayed her trust.

And she's speaking out, she says, for all nannies who are vulnerable.

“There are no rights for a nanny, at all. Everyday, Jason's crying to me. And I was consoling him, consoling the children. They’re crying. Then I’m thrown out. I wish I could at least say goodbye to them,” the nanny said.

