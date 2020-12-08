Exclusive: What Mellissa Carone Thought of 'SNL' Parody and How She Feels About Giuliani's COVID-19 Diagnosis

It has been a busy week for President Donald Trump’s star witness Mellissa Carone, who went from giving a train wreck testimony to being spoofed on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I loved it! I loved it,” Carone said of her SNL parody in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition. “I think she did a great job. I think she was very funny. She looked just like me.”

Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, testified last week at a Michigan hearing on so-called voter fraud. Video of her over-the-top testimony soon went viral, with some viewers going as far as to claim she may have been intoxicated at the hearing.

“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone insisted. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk. I was not drunk. I hardly ever drink, ever.”

And even though some may be offended by the comments on her testimony, “I’m not hurt. That’s my personality,” she said.

Now there is growing concern that last week’s election hearing in Michigan may turn into a super spreader event as Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized with COVID-19, and others at the event, including Giuliani’s colleague, lawyer Jenna Ellis, has “informed associates she tested positive for the coronavirus,” Axios reported.

Carone, who sat right next to Giuliani and Ellis, says she is “not concerned at all,” despite none of them having worn masks at the event.

She explained that she has no intention of going into quarantine, even though the county health department mandate announced yesterday that “anyone who did not wear a face covering during the proceedings must quarantine."

Carone is also shedding light on her criminal history. In 2018, she was charged with obscenity for allegedly emailing sexually explicit videos to her fiancé’s ex-wife, Jessica Stackpoole. Stackpool said there were three different video clips, each approximately three to seven minutes long.

“I was not the person who sent the videos,” Carone added.

Carone pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, which was dismissed earlier this year after she completed probation.

When asked whether Giuliani and his team knew about the sex tape allegation before bringing her onto the stand, Carone said, "I don't know that to be a fact. I don't know, they never said anything."

RELATED STORIES

Who Is Mellissa Carone? Trump's Star Witness in Michigan Compared to 'SNL' Character After Feisty Testimony

Victim in Michigan Trump Witness Mellissa Carone’s 2018 Obscenity Charge Speaks Out

Teen Realizes She Lost Sense of Taste, a COVID-19 Symptom, While Filming TikTok Drinking Starbucks