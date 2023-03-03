A woman who believed she was renting a beautiful, multi-million-dollar home for a family vacation says she got the shock of her life when she arrived at an entrance to a huge underground bunker. It was then that she learned the home was the scene of a headline-making murder.

CJ Conrad rented what was listed as a luxury mansion in Kentucky for a family reunion. The home has nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a pool and 200 acres, making it the seemingly perfect destination for the family of 30.

But they had no idea that 26-feet below ground stood a 2,000-square-foot bunker fortified to withstand a nuclear blast.

“It was definitely something you don’t expect when you stay somewhere,” Conrad tells Inside Edition.

The bunker includes a full kitchen, living room, three bedrooms stacked high with bunkbeds, two bathrooms and a pantry stocked with enough food for three years. The space can fit 12 people.

“I thought it was cool,” Conrad says. “My husband wanted to stay down there for our whole visit. I thought, no, I'd rather have an upstairs bedroom.”

Video of the space has gone viral on TikTok, and some realized the bunker actually looked familiar. That was because the mansion was the scene of a tragic murder last year.

Wesley Morgan, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, built the bunker to keep his family safe in the event of an apocalypse. But when Shannon Gilday, delusional 23-year-old ex-Army cadet, found out about it, he decided he wanted it for himself to ride out the apocalypse. And so he allegedly broke into the home and attacked the Morgans.

Gilday allegedly shot Morgan’s 32-year-old daughter, Jordan, 11 times, killing her.

Wesley Morgan fired back at Gilday, who authorities say fled. He was captured and is now facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Morgan was left devastated and refused to return to the mansion. He now lives in an RV with his wife and surviving daughter. They travel the country and have put the home up for sale for $6.5 million.

In the meantime, the house is listed for rent on VRBO and Airbnb.

“It wasn’t until we got home that we googled (the house),” Conrad says, noting that while it was “a little” creepy to learn what happened there, she “would still stay there.”

“It was a magical place,” she says.

