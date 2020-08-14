Family Rescues Lost Dog Found Treading Water in Lake Michigan

It was one lost dog’s lucky day when she was rescued from Lake Michigan after she was found alone treading water.

Jeannie Wilcox told WOOD-TV that her family was out on the lake on a boating trip from Grand Haven to Frankfort when they spotted the animal in the water.

"I see this red animal in the lake and I started screaming, 'Dog in the water!’" She told the station.

Wilcox said the dog was swimming alone nearly four miles offshore and was likely treading water for more than an hour.

"We brought her up on our swim platform really easily," Wilcox said. "We dried her off. She was obviously scared and cold.”

Once ashore, the family traveled to have the dog’s chipped scanned and were able to locate her owners and return the animal.

Wilcox shared a cute video on Facebook of the pup running back to her family.

"I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me," Wilcox added. ”I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be."

