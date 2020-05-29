Family Searches for Masked Hero Who Saved Boy's Teddy Bear From Hudson River

A Good Samaritan sprang into action for the rescue of a beloved teddy bear from the Hudson River.

When Thomas Levi's bear fell into the water in Hoboken, New Jersey on Saturday, the almost 3-year-old was inconsolable.

"There's only one Teddy," Thomas' dad, Ron Levi, told InsideEdition.com. "Thomas has maybe 40 or 50 of these animals, but that's still his number one."

As Thomas' mom, Lia, tried to comfort him, a stranger saw the bear and pulled him from the river, even performing CPR on the beloved stuffed animal. Teddy was disinfected and scrubbed down before he was given back to Thomas.

Now, the Levi family is looking for the mystery man — who was wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic — so they can properly thank him.

"He's our superman. Seriously, I don't know who you are, we're looking for you, we want to thank you," Ron said. "And we want Thomas to meet you and Teddy specifically and to thank you for that."

"We’re hoping that we can thank you in person and meet you and maybe have ice cream together?" Ron added. "I don’t know if it’s open yet, but we owe you one, man."

Ron said it was just one example of the sweetness of the Hoboken community, which is located just across the Hudson from Manhattan.

"It was beautiful, and as a parent I was very proud," Ron said. "And I'll definitely do that for somebody else."

