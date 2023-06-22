Weeks after the CDC issued a warning about getting cut rate cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, another woman who underwent a procedure in Mexico has died from a deadly fungal infection, her family says.

The woman's family says they warned her against going to Mexico, but she still went in secret.

Shyanne Medrano died of the brain infection, fungal meningitis.

Fungal meningitis is not contagious the way bacterial or viral meningitis is. It spreads by spores and symptoms may not appear until weeks after exposure.

“I will never get to see my daughter or hold her again. She was 31 years old. Her daughter won't be able to have a mommy,” her distraught mother tells Inside Edition.

Shyanne left her home in Texas and drove to Matamoras for liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. The city is notorious for unsafe cosmetic surgeries, but Americans continue to flock there because the procedures are much less expensive.

Shyanne went to Mexico without telling her family because she was afraid they'd talk her out of going, they say.

"I would tell her every single time, please I’m afraid you'll die,” her mom says.

Her brother tells Inside Edition that in the past they "were able to talk her out of it." But not this recent time.

Almost immediately following the surgery, Shyanne began experiencing headaches and documented her pain on Facebook.

It was only after she was hospitalized that her family found out she'd undergone the procedures.

It's believed that she contracted fungal meningitis from contaminated anesthesia.

Shyanne suffered five strokes, blot clots and fell into a coma. She died in May, two months after her surgery.

Her mother blames the doctor who she says is on the run.

"For $3,000 he murdered my daughter,” she says.

Officials say Shyanne is one of four women to die of fungal meningitis after going under the knife in Mexico.

The CDC is also keeping a close eye on 172 people who may have the infection.