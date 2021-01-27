Family’s Cross-Country RV Quest for COVID-19 Vaccine Hasn’t Yet Paid Off

The coronavirus vaccine rollout has faced a rocky start, and many are desperate to inoculate themselves against the disease that has claimed over 400,000 American lives.

One family took to the road and went on a 2500-mile cross country trek in an RV to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Jonathan Bailey, his wife Danielle and their son Abraham drove from San Diego, California, to Sarasota, Florida, shooting a video diary the entire way.

“We heard that Floridians were turning down the vaccine, and that’s when we heard that tourists could get the vaccine then,” Danielle told Inside Edition.

But so far, their quest hasn’t paid off. Florida is tightening restrictions and now requires state residency to get the vaccine.

