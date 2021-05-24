One of YouTube's earliest viral videos will be taken off of the internet after selling as an NFT for over $760,000. The viral "Charlie Bit My Finger" video originally posted in 2007, featuring an adorable British baby biting his older brother's finger, has garnered over 880 million views.

Baby Charlie Davies-Carr was captured biting his older brother Harry's finger, who then screams about how much it hurt.

"Ow, Charlie! Ow! Charlie! That really hurt," the older brother says in an adorable accent, while his baby brother laughs with pure joy.

The video was auctioned as an NFT, a non-fungible token, by the family on Sunday night to an anonymous buyer who has a collector handle named, "3fmusic."

The video was purchased after a long bidding war for $760,099. The buyer now owns the rights to the original video and will "have the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie," the auction page said.

The unidentified bidder is an active collector who often collects NFT artwork, The New York Times reported.

The two brothers are all grown up, now 17 and 15, and one is going off to college.

"It means that Harry goes to university and has a nice place to stay and doesn't have to have a bar job," their father told CBS News.

The clip, which reportedly has one of the most YouTube views of all time, is still available but will soon be removed.

Non-fungible tokens have risen in popularity in recent years. An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos, Forbes reported. They are purchased and sold online, typically with cryptocurrency.

Printed money and cryptocurrencies are considered "fungible" which means they can be traded in exchange for one another and are considered equal in value. But NFTs are impossible to be exchanged for an equal exchange, hence being "non-fungible."

Other NFTs can exist in a variety of mediums like collectibles, virtual avatars, art, GIFs, videos and sports highlights, music, and designer sneakers.

NFTs can have only one owner at a time, making each NFT unique and of considerably high value.

Most notable NFTs include Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who sold his first-ever tweet for more than $2.9 million, Reuters reported. And a decade-old GIF of a cat with a pop-art body sold for almost $600,000 in February, Business Insider reported.

NFTs can be described as a "unique proof of ownership over something you can't usually hold in your hand," CBS News reported.

Since November 2017, nearly $174 million has been spent on NFTs, according to Forbes.

