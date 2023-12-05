Sometimes what you think you ordered is not what arrives.

Fashion blogger Anita Mwiruki bought what she thought was a gorgeous gold evening gown perfect for the holidays. But what arrived was a bright yellow dress with sleeves that did not hold up.

Mwiruki took to social media to express her surprise.

“I mean if you look, like, really close, squint your eyes, tilt your head, maybe close your eyes, it’s like the same,” the blogger said in a video.

Mwiruki says the company apologized for the mishap and refunded her money.

She says she would never wear the yellow dress she received.