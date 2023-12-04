Washington Winery Wants Answers as to Who Drained Thousands of Gallons of Wine Estimated at Over $600K

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:03 PM PST, December 4, 2023

Investigators have not made any arrests and have no suspect information.

A mysterious person entered a Washington state winery over the Thanksgiving holiday and drained thousands of gallons of wine from the facility, causing an estimated damage of over $600,000, according to reports.

Sparkman Cellars, a family-owned winery, was the subject of the vandal on November 22. Just as employees left for the Thanksgiving holiday, someone was caught on surveillance cameras entering the winery through a side door using a coded keypad and made their way into the cellar where cameras also caught them doing damage, according to King County Sheriff's Office.

The white wine can be seen gushing out of a steel tank where it was waiting to be bottled, according to KING 5.

Despite alarms sounding throughout the building, two 2,500-gallon tanks of white wine unloaded onto the floor of the winery, according to KOMO.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect exiting the building with an umbrella as the wine continued pouring out of the steel tanks, according to KING 5.

The incident was discovered two days later when employees returned from the Thanksgiving break, KING 5 reported.

Cameras did catch the suspect wearing a cowboy hat and poncho, according to Fox 13.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Sparkman Cellars for comment and has not heard back.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police at (206) 296-4155.

